Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Out, Here's How To Download Hall Ticket?

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: The Indian Army has officially released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) under the Agnipath Scheme. Candidates who applied for various posts can now download their hall ticket from the Join Indian Army Official Website.

The admit card has currently been released for JCO RT, Sepoy Pharma, and Havildar (Education) posts. Candidates appearing for Agniveer GD, Technical, Clerk, Tradesman, and Women Military Police posts will receive their admit cards in phases starting from May 18, 2026.

How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Enter the captcha code and click on "Enter Website".

Open the Agnipath section and select "Login/Apply Online".

Login using the Registration Number or Email ID and password.

Complete the captcha verification process.

Open the Candidate Dashboard.

Click on the "CEE Admit Card 2026" link.

Download and save the admit card PDF.

The hall ticket is an important document as it contains details such as candidate name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, and exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2026 Details

The Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2026 will be conducted from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 will be conducted in online mode with objective-type questions from subjects including General Knowledge, Mathematics, Science, and Reasoning. Negative marking will also apply for most categories.

The recruitment drive aims to fill nearly 25,000 vacancies under the Agnipath Scheme for multiple categories, including General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Tradesman, and Women Military Police.