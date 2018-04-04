AMU Secures 10th Rank In NIRF Universities' Rankings

Ministry of Human Resource Development released NIRF India Ranking 2018 yesterday in nine categories and AMU ranked 10th in Universities category.

Education | | Updated: April 04, 2018 20:43 IST
AMU Secures 10th Rank In NIRF Universities' Rankings

The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of AMU is the ninth best Indian medical college in the rankings.

Securing high rankings of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is the best tribute that we can pay to our founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in his bicentenary year, said Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in a statement. Ministry of Human Resource Development released NIRF India Ranking 2018 yesterday in nine categories and AMU ranked 10th in Universities category.

It is a moment of pride and joy for the whole AMU fraternity, said the AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor while congratulating AMU faculty members, students and employees of the University for securing the 10th rank among India universities. 

Prof. Mansoor added that it is the result of collective and sustained efforts of teachers, students and non-teaching staff of the University.

AMU Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Tabassum Shahab said that AMU's rank is a testimonial of the fact that the University is producing the best of research, quality publications, IPR and patents and its students are hired by the best of institutions.

AMU is also ranked 17th in overall institutions category, which includes the various Indian Institute of Technologies and institutes of national importance with the public universities. 

The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of AMU is the ninth best Indian medical college in the rankings.

The Zakir Hussain College of Engineering in AMU has been ranked 35th among engineering colleges in India, while the Faculty of Management is ranked the 49th best of management colleges.

AMU in NIRF India Ranking 2018
 
CategoriesRank
Overall17
Universities 10
Engineering35
Management 49
Medical9

