AMU Secures 10th Rank In NIRF Universities' Rankings

It is a moment of pride and joy for the whole AMU fraternity, said the AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor while congratulating AMU faculty members, students and employees of the University for securing the 10th rank among India universities.
Prof. Mansoor added that it is the result of collective and sustained efforts of teachers, students and non-teaching staff of the University.
AMU Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Tabassum Shahab said that AMU's rank is a testimonial of the fact that the University is producing the best of research, quality publications, IPR and patents and its students are hired by the best of institutions.
AMU is also ranked 17th in overall institutions category, which includes the various Indian Institute of Technologies and institutes of national importance with the public universities.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of AMU is the ninth best Indian medical college in the rankings.
Comments
AMU in NIRF India Ranking 2018
|Categories
|Rank
|Overall
|17
|Universities
|10
|Engineering
|35
|Management
|49
|Medical
|9
