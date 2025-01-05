India Introduces 2 Special Category Visas For International Students, Check Details

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has introduced two special category visas-'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x visa'-for international students considering higher education at educational institutions in the country. According to officials, to avail of the visa benefits, all applicants must use the 'Study in India' (SII) portal. Foreign students registered on the Study in India (SII) portal can now apply for an e-student visa, while dependents of these students are eligible for an e-student-x visa, officials have announced.

The SII portal simplifies the admission process for international students seeking both long-term and short-term courses in India.

Apart from registering on SII portal, students are required to receive an admission offer from one of its partner institutes. Afterward, they can apply for a visa through indianvisaonline.gov.in. The SII ID, generated during registration, is essential for verifying applications and tracking progress.

The e-student visa is issued to students enrolled in recognised undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, or certificate programs at Indian institutions. These visas are valid for up to five years and can be extended within India. Visa holders can enter the country through any designated immigration check post.

The SII programme, led by India's Ministry of Education, includes over 600 partner institutes offering more than 8,000 courses across disciplines such as engineering, management, sciences, arts, and specialised fields like Yoga and Buddhist Studies. Courses are available at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels, providing flexibility for students to choose based on their interests.

Registration on the SII portal is simple and requires basic details such as name, country, and email.