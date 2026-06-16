India Chair On Artificial Intelligence To Be Established At Slovak University Following Bilateral Talks

India and Slovakia will establish an "India Chair on Artificial Intelligence" at a Slovak university after recent bilateral talks, marking a fresh step in academic and technological cooperation between the two countries. The first-ever ICCR Chair in Artificial Intelligence will be established at the Technical University of Kosice, as per the Ministry of External Affairs press briefing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on Monday during his visit to Slovakia. The announcement followed a series of high-level discussions between the two countries aimed at deepening collaboration in science, technology and higher education.

"I am pleased that an India Chair on the subject of AI is being established at a university in Slovakia," Prime Minister Modi said, according to a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X.

The two sides welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Technologies, which will provide a structured framework for deepening cooperation in the digital domain, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) reported.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education stated:

"The decision to establish an India Chair on Artificial Intelligence at a Slovak university will further boost research and academic collaboration".

The proposed India Chair is expected to promote joint studies, academic exchange, and collaborative research between Indian and Slovak institutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

The leaders expressed support for the orderly, safe and legal mobility of skilled professionals. According to PIB, they took note of the Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility agreed between India and the European Union in January 2026. They welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Labour Migration to facilitate mobility and promote the exchange of information between the relevant authorities of India and Slovakia.

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The two leaders agreed to encourage enhanced mobility of students, academics and researchers, with particular emphasis on STEM and humanities disciplines, in order to promote deeper educational and scientific exchanges.