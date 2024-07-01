IIT Roorkee To Organise GATE 2025, Check Full Details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. IIT Roorkee has also launched the new GATE 2025 website, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. IIT Roorkee has also launched the new GATE 2025 website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT). The city list where GATE will be conducted has also been declared. These cities are divided into eight zones.

GATE 2025: Exam Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be 3 hours. GATE scores will be valid for three years after the result announcement date.

The GATE exam is a prestigious nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful qualifiers can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid, and GATE scores are considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

Negative Marking

For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking:

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

There is no negative marking for wrong answers to MSQ or NAT questions. There is no partial marking in MSQ.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before filing an application. Candidates who are studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to appear in the GATE exam.