IIT Madras To Offer Admission Outside JEE Advanced Framework

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will be offering admission to students outside the JEE Advanced framework from the 2025-26 academic year. As per the official notification issued by the institute, students who excel in National and International Olympiads will also be eligible to get admission at IIT Madras from this year. National and International Olympiads are competitive exams that assess and challenge students in various academic subjects and skills.

The admission process called ‘Science Olympiad Excellence' (ScOpE) will be outside the JEE (Advanced) system. Similar to admissions through Sports Excellence Admissions and Fine Arts and Culture Excellence modes, ScOpE will also have two supernumerary seats per programme of which one seat will be exclusively for women students.

The allotment of seats under this scheme will be based on the ScOpE Rank List (SRL), which will be based on the performance and achievements of the candidates in five Olympiads (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics, and Biology). The Business Rules will be provided on the website for details on the preparation of ScOpE rank list. The admission process through SCOPE would not be through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal but on a separate portal (https://jeeadv.iitm.ac.in/scope) maintained by IIT Madras.

The applications will be open for the first batch from June 3, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria such as passing of Class 12 and age, among other criteria, remain exactly the same as that of JEE (Advanced) for the respective year. The candidate also should not have been admitted to an IIT in the previous years.

The candidate should be an Indian national (by birth or naturalization) or OCI/PIO candidate whose OCI/PIO card was issued before March 4, 2021.

In addition to the above, in the last 4 years, the candidate must have participated in at least one of the following:

Mathematics: International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camps (IMOTC) organized by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE)

Physics, Chemistry and Biology: Orientation-cum-Selection Camps (OCSCs) for Science subjects, organized by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE)

Informatics: International Olympiad for Informatics Training Camp (IOITC) organized by the Indian Association for Research in Computer Science (IARCS)

The detailed guidelines and business rules for ScOpE admission are available on the following website - https://ugadmissions.iitm.ac.in/scope.

The list of programmes that will be offered under the ScOPe are as follows: