IIT Madras Pravartak Invites Applications For 'Out of the Box Thinking' Course

The course is easily accessible to everyone.

Pravartak Technologies Foundation at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras is currently accepting applications for its unconventional mathematics course that encourages creative thinking.

The course is named "Out of the Box Thinking Through Mathematics," which is aimed at nurturing creative thinking.

According to the official website, "Out of the box thinking means solving problems through an indirect and creative approach, using reasoning that is not immediately obvious, and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic. In this unique course, such thinking is emphasised through rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically, with an interesting broader perception of the manner of doing it."

As per an official notification, the course is offered online and is open to individuals in both India and foreign nations without any charges. The course comprises four distinct levels with graded content, designed to be conveniently accessible to students, professionals, and researchers.

The four graded independent levels of the courses present multiple approaches to problem-solving, debunking the myth that problem-solving is for the elite. It introduces new techniques in an easy-to-understand fashion and prepares the users to face real-life projects with confidence and ease.

Interested candidates can register through the official link: https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.

Course Brief

3 months of courses

Four Levels

10 weeks for each level

Periodic Assignments, Assessments, and Answers

Courses are free online.

The final exam carries a nominal fee.

The final exam is a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across India.

A grade certificate, based on the evaluation of the final exam, will be issued by IITM Pravartak.

Grade A: 85% and above

Grade B: 70% to less than 85%

Grade C: 55% to less than 70%

Grade D: 40% to less than 55%

Prerequisite: Familiarity with basic concepts and a ready mind set for learning non-routine problem-solving skills.