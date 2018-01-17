IIT Madras Invites Application For Paid Summer Fellowship Programme 2018 Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has invited application from eligible candidates for Summer Fellowship Programme of two months with stipend.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has invited application from eligible candidates for Summer Fellowship Programme of two months with stipend. Candidates pursuing Third Year of B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. programme, First Year of ME / M.Tech. / M.Sc. / M.A, MBA are eligible for the fellowship programme. The fellowship duration will be from May 16, 2018 to July 15, 2018, with the dates being flexible.



The application process has started on January 14, 2018 and will end on February 28, 2018. The application porta will close at 5:00 pm on February 28.



The application process will be conducted only in the online mode. The candidates willing to apply will have to create a login first. For this they would need a valid email id. After creating the login, candidates can complete their application process. In the application form, candidates would need to upload certain documents which are: UG Regular Students can upload (1 to 4/5/6 th semester mark sheet)

UG Lateral Entry Students can upload ( 3 to 4/5/6 th semester mark sheet)

PG Students can upload ( UG Consolidate / UG individual 8 sem. / PG 1/2 th. Semester mark sheet)

SC/ST students should upload Category Certificate

Candidates would have to upload details of papers presented at seminars, projects executed, design contests participated, score/rank in Mathematics Olympiad and any other awards/distinctions obtained. In case of Electrical, Humanities and Management Department candidates would only need to submit Project Proposal based on their Area of interest.



