IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU With Carleton University, Canada

The IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with Carleton University of Canada to support research collaboration, capacity building and other forms of academic partnerships. Under this MoU, signed on Tuesday at IIT Kharagpur extension campus here, both institutions will focus on opportunities in student exchange, faculty exchange and professional development programmes, an IIT Kharagpur statement said here on Wednesday.

The two institutions will also explore possibilities of collaborative masters programmes.

The MoU will cover the scope of interaction among members of faculty relating to joint research projects, visits for such purposes and when necessary, joint applications for research funding from external funding agencies, the statement said.

"We are happy to have the MoU signed with Carleton University. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with different units of the university," DeputyDirector of IIT Kharagpur, Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya said.

Carleton University, which is among the best universities in Canada with high research focus and diverse academic programs, has been recently focusing in areas such as autonomous vehicles (which can be guided without humans at the wheels) and technology enablers for smart cities.

IIT Kharagpur has been similarly carrying research on areas like intelligent transportation, future of cities, digital convergence and centre of excellence in artificial intelligence.

"I am excited about this new partnership. This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration, having students from IIT KGP come to Canada and Carleton students coming to India and launching of exciting professional development programmes," Associate Vice-President, Research and International at Carleton University, Dr. Karen Schwartz said.

Discussions are on between the department of Systems and Computer Engineering at Carleton University and the department of Electronics and Electrical Communications Engineering at IIT Kharagpur to launch dual degree programs for masters and doctoral students.

Plans are also in place for distance education offerings in Data Analytics, Cyber Security and Management leadership which will be jointly taught by experts from both the institutions.