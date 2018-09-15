IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU With 2 US Varsities For Research Collaborations

The IIT Kharagpur has signed MoUs with the University of Houston and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for joint academic and research collaborations. The MoU with University of Houston was signed on Friday at Houston in the presence of Chancellor Renu Khator and Director P P Chakrabarti, an IIT Kharagpur statement said on Saturday.

The initial areas identified for collaborations include petroleum engineering, covering niche aspects of chemical engineering, advanced materials, deep sea technology,analytics and industrial engineering, the statement said. The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth signed the MoU with IIT Kharagpur early this week for collaborative research, training and the exchange of faculty, post-doctoral fellows,students and academic and research information.

The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth initiated discussions to formulate a joint international programme on Marine Science and Technology, Director of IIT Kharagpur, Professor P PChakrabarti said.

A team of delegates from IIT Kharagpur was currently visiting USA led by the Director.