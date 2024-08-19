IIT Kanpur Scholarships For Undergraduate Students

IIT Kanpur Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, a premier institute for higher technological education and research in engineering, offers various scholarships for students enrolled in undergraduate courses. Established in 1959, the institute offers Bachelor's degrees and postgraduate degrees in various disciplines of engineering. Facilities for doctoral work in all departments and research centers are also available at the institute.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Kanpur:

Bright Mind Scholarship

This scholarship provides an amount of Rs. 3 lakh per student per year, which covers all their UG expenses. Students must have a rank under 100 in JEE Advanced to be eligible for this scholarship.

Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarships

Students who have taken admission in a 4-year, 5-year, or 2-year M.Sc. undergraduate (UG) program can receive the MCM scholarship. A student must have a Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 6.5 or above to be eligible to receive the full MCM scholarship (freeship + pocket allowance).

INSPIRE Scholarships

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) provides Scholarships for Higher Education (SHE), known as INSPIRE-SHE Scholarships. These are offered to students enrolled in undergraduate programs in natural and basic sciences.

Free Basic Mess Scholarship

This scholarship is provided to students from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe category (SC/ST) with an annual parental income of less than Rs 4.5 lakhs.

Sports Scholarships

This scholarship is provided to students who demonstrate excellence in sports at Inter-IIT and other external sports meets. A maximum of 20 scholarships will be provided each year. An amount of Rs 1,000 per month for 9 months is awarded under this scholarship.