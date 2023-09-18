IIT-Kanpur Launches 4 New Postgraduate Courses, No GATE Score Needed

Students can visit the IIT-Kanpur campus in addition to weekend live sessions.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur), has launched four new online postgraduate courses: Business leadership in the digital age, artificial intelligence and machine learning, renewable energy and e-mobility, and climate finance and sustainability, for working professionals. Admission to these programmes will not require GATE scores. Interested candidates can apply at emasters.iitk.ac.in until September 24, 2023, and the classes will start in January 2024.



Applications are also being accepted for new programmes in business analytics and data science, financial technology and management, business finance, financial analysis, public policy, next-generation wireless technologies, cyber security, and management, economics, and regulation of the power sector.

Climate finance and sustainability course

The climate finance and sustainability course at IIT-Kanpur is designed to provide a thorough understanding of the critical connection between financial strategies and sustainable efforts.

The course aims to give professionals the information and abilities they need to successfully negotiate the complex world of sustainable business and climate finance.

Renewable energy and e-mobility

Renewable energy and e-mobility programme aims to empower professionals with expertise in renewable energy. The course is designed to give participants an in-depth understanding of sustainable energy systems and electric mobility technologies.

Participants will be taught the principles of renewable energy and their practice in real-world circumstances.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Under this course, students will acquire expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The use of AI and ML in practical applications will be taught to students through a variety of projects and case studies. This exercise will improve analytical and problem-solving abilities, preparing graduates to meet problems in the workplace.

Business leadership in digital age



This course aims to equip prospective professionals with a thorough understanding of contemporary business dynamics. It attempts them the knowledge and abilities needed to successfully negotiate the intricacies of the corporate landscape.

Eligibility for these courses: