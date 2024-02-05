IIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For Post-Doctoral Fellowships, Check Stipend And Other Details

IITH Hyderabad Fellowships: The results will be announced on March 31, 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, has invited applications for Institute Post-Doctoral Fellowships (IITH-IPDF) across various fields of Science & Technology. The initiative aims to foster collaboration among PhD scholars keen on advancing cutting-edge research in science and technology.

With a total of 50 fellowships available, successful candidates stand to receive a stipend of Rs 75,000. The application deadline is February 26, 2024. Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications through the designated portal. The results will be announced on March 31, 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants should hold a PhD degree from a recognized university in a relevant field, with the exception of IITH PhD graduates. Candidates who have submitted their theses are also eligible to apply.

The fellowship duration is one year, with the possibility of renewal for an additional year based on satisfactory performance. On-campus accommodation will be provided to successful candidates.

The IITH-IPDF stands out for its: