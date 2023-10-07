IIT Guwahati Sets Up Counselling System To Ensure Mental Wellness At Campus

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has set up a mental health system.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has established a dedicated mental health and counselling system at the campus with an aim to provide support to at-risk students and ensure their mental wellness.

SAATHI Counselling Club, a part of this centre comprises of student volunteers from IIT Guwahati who support fellow students in their mental and overall wellbeing. The volunteers guide the needy students with the help of professional counsellors.

The move has been introduced considering the rising instances of self-harming incidents among students. The initiative is in line with the Ministry of Education's guidelines titled 'UMEED' that aims to enhance sensitivity and understanding, and provide support to vulnerable students.

As soon as freshers arrive on the campus an ice-breaking session is conducted for them to establish a warm and inclusive atmosphere. Each student is thereafter assigned peer with mentors who play a pivotal role in providing relevant information, clearing doubts of the new students.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, noted, "At our Institute, we boast a certified team of counsellors and psychiatrists, bolstered by a 24-hour online counselling service readily accessible to every student. We have made counselling mandatory for all incoming students, with dedicated support available right at their doorsteps."

The multiple initiatives started by the SAATHI counselling club to support students' overall wellbeing are as follows.