IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Antiviral/Antibacterial Spray-Based Coating For PPE Kits

A team of researchers of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has developed affordable antimicrobial (antiviral/ antibacterial) spray-based coating for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In an attempt to safeguard healthcare workers and citizens from current Coronavirus crisis and other infectious diseases, the research group has developed an affordable antimicrobial (antiviral/ antibacterial) spray-based coating for PPE kits to kill and prevent the spread of microbes once they come in contact with the coated PPE surface.

The strategic association of metal nanoparticle cocktail, such as copper, silver and other active ingredients, present in the spray acts as an antimicrobial agent. This ensures limited penetration and accumulation of microbial contaminants on PPE. Thus, the coating has the potential to reduce the risk of secondary infection by limiting the transmission of the microbes.

The Institute has been working relentlessly to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The concepts have been developed by Biman B. Mandal, Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, along with his PhD scholars, Mr. Bibhas K. Bhunia and Mr. Ashutosh Bandyopadhyay.

Talking about the work, Biman B. Mandal said, "Effective yet affordable technologies are need of the hour for India. We at IITG under the leadership of our Director, Professor T.G. Sitharam, are committed to contribute to the nation's immediate need at this hour of COVID-19 crisis."

The researchers at Biomaterial & Tissue Engineering Laboratory of IIT Guwahati have also developed 3D printed Ear Guard using polymer resins for comfortable use of face masks by healthcare workers.

Long-time usage of strapped and tight-fitting face masks is painful to the ears. This has been a major concern with healthcare workers who have to wear these masks for hours during duty cycle. Even for commoners during corona crisis, masks are to be worn constantly. To address this critical issue, the research team has 3D printed 'Ear Guard' prototype.

The 3D Printed Ear Guard has been designed and printed by Biman B. Mandal along with his PhD scholars, Ashutosh Bandyopadhyay and Bibhas K. Bhunia.

