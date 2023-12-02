IIT Guwahati Receives 11 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore In The 2023-24 Placements

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has received 11 offers of over Rs 1 crore for its students in the ongoing phase 1 placements at the institute. The phase I placements at the institute is expected to continue till December 15, 2023.

A total of 164 offers were made by 59 Companies during Day One's Sessions 1.1 and 1.2 at the institute.

In the last academic year 160 offers made by 46 companies at the end of Session 1.1 and 1.2. In 2022-23 academic year, seven offers for salary package above Rs 1 crore were made.

The offers have been made across Core, Software, Business Analyst job profiles.

In the 2023-24 academic year, a total of 1,491 students have registered for placements, across different streams of study. The students have already received as many as 214 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). Most of the offers have been made in the sectors of Core Engineering, and Finance profiles.