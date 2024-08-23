IIT Delhi Inviting Applications For Machine Learning And Deep Learning Certificate Courses

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a certificate programme in Machine Learning and Deep Learning courses. Candidates can visit the official website of IIT Delhi for detailed information on the same. The admissions are open for the fourth batch of the certificate course that is designed to equip professionals with the latest skills and in-depth knowledge in the new age technology course.



The programme aims to cater the growing demand of skilled professionals who can leverage AI and ML to transform various industries.

The course will train applicants to design and implement a range of machine learning and deep learning techniques, applying them to real-world problems and applications. The certificate programme has been curated by faculty members of IIT Delhi and would run for six months. The course will be imparted in hybrid mode including 76 hours each of online and self-paced learning, a three-week capstone project, a masterclass and an immersion session for interaction between faculty and learners at the IIT Delhi campus.

Course structure

The programme will help learners to develop proficiency in efficient Python programming, mastering the skills to effectively load and pre-process data from both online and offline databases using the Pandas library. The learners will delve into the fundamental principles and challenges of machine learning, designing and training neural networks with the powerful Keras and TensorFlow modules.

The course will include subjects such as Python, data processing, data analysis, neural networks, deep learning, architectures and recent advances, and NLP, among others. The programme will be conducted via the state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

Scope of the programme

As per information shared by news agency ANI, the global machine learning market was valued at USD 19.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 188.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.47% from 2023 to 2030. In India, the machine learning market is expected to experience similarly remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 36.11% from 2024 to 2030, reaching a market volume of USD 17.87 billion by 2030.