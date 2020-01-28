IIT Delhi Develops World's First Do-It-Yourself AI Kit For School Students

The BUDDHI kit is the brainchild of Professor Manan Suri of IIT Delhi.

An IIT Delhi deep-tech startup, CYRAN AI Solutions, has devised a novel solution for learning Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has developed a do-it-yourself AI kit named BUDDHI (Build Understand Design Deploy Human-like Intelligence) which is perfectly aligned with CBSE's prescribed AI school syllabus. Recently the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had introduced AI as a subject in school curriculum.

"A kit for the future!" tweeted Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for HRD and congratulated the research team.

The BUDDHI kit is the brainchild of Professor Manan Suri of IIT Delhi, who was recognized by MIT, USA as one of the world's top 35 innovators under the age of 35.

"Like any evolving technology, there exists a gap between the promise, the hype, the capability and practical reality of AI. What makes this gap wide is the lack of resources to easily develop an intuitive insight on topics such as AI at an early stage. The motivation behind BUDDHI kit is to help young school students learn the practical aspects of a complex topic like AI in a friendly and simple manner," said Professor Suri.

It can be used by young students, tinkerers, makers, innovators, hobbyists, teachers, educationists, artists, parents and professionals from any background. It is highly interactive and easy to use and can be used to quickly learn the basics of AI and build AI based solutions for real-world problems without any prior domain knowledge or training.

With BUDDHI kit the creative possibilities are endless as it can be used to easily introduce AI in any existing STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) project.

The kit was launched on January 27 by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi in the presence of representatives from education/skills NGOs, industry, schools, teachers and students. "IIT Delhi is taking centre stage in AI research in the country. Development in indigenised AI hardware and software is critical. BUDDHI AI DIY Kit is one such initiative by the IIT Delhi-FITT incubated faculty startup, CYRAN AI Solutions. This is one of the many faculty led startups at IIT Delhi in deep-tech areas and is a result of the many initiatives we have taken in the institute to encourage faculty members and their research students to turn into entrepreneurs," said Professor V Ramgopal Rao.

