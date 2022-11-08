IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com CEED, UCEED 2023 application process will be closed on November 9

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration on Wednesday , November 9. The candidates can apply on the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600, while Rs 1,800 for SC, ST, and women candidates.

Latest: Free Download CEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here

Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here

Meanwhile, the last date for CEED, UCEED 2023 registration with late fee is November 16, the candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 500 extra. "The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, 9 November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022," as mentioned on the website. The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 4.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply At Ceed.iitb.ac.in, Uceed.iitb.ac.in

Visit the CEED, UCEED 2023 official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on application process link Enter log-in credentials- mail id and password Pay application fee and click on submit Download CEED, UCEED 2023 application process, take a print out for further reference.

The CEED, UCEED 2023 exam will be held on January 22. The candidates who will qualify in CEED can take admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes while UCEED qualified candidates can take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes.

For details on CEED, UCEED 2023, please visit the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in.