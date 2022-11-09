  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Application Process Today

IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Application Process Today

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The CEED, UCEED 2023 application process with late fee will be closed on November 16. Apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 9:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 9; Details Here
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Today
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Today, Steps To Apply
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay To Close Registration Without Late Fee Today
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Application Process Today
Apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED), Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration will be closed today, November 9. The candidates who want to register for CEED, UCEED can apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while the SC, ST, women candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800.

Latest: Free Download CEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here
Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here

The CEED, UCEED 2023 application process with late fee will be closed on November 16. "The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, 9 November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022," CEED, UCEED website mentioned.

To apply for CEED, UCEED 2023, candidates need to visit the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. Enter log-in credentials- mail id and password and pay the application fee. Click on submit and download it.

As per the earlier schedule, CEED, UCEED 2023 application process was scheduled to be closed on November 4, and with late fee till November 11.

IIT Bombay to conduct the CEED, UCEED 2023 exam on January 22, the candidates who will appear in the exam have to download admit card from the websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in, once released.

Click here for more Education News
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Primary Schools To Reopen In Delhi From Today
Primary Schools To Reopen In Delhi From Today
Kerala High Court Refuses To Stay Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor In-Charge At Kerala Technical University
Kerala High Court Refuses To Stay Appointment Of Vice-Chancellor In-Charge At Kerala Technical University
Education Not A Business To Earn Profit; Tuition Fee Must Be Affordable: Supreme Court
Education Not A Business To Earn Profit; Tuition Fee Must Be Affordable: Supreme Court
JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out; Block Seats By November 10
JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out; Block Seats By November 10
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz
.......................... Advertisement ..........................