IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Application Process Today

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED), Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration will be closed today, November 9. The candidates who want to register for CEED, UCEED can apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while the SC, ST, women candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800.

The CEED, UCEED 2023 application process with late fee will be closed on November 16. "The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, 9 November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022," CEED, UCEED website mentioned.

To apply for CEED, UCEED 2023, candidates need to visit the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. Enter log-in credentials- mail id and password and pay the application fee. Click on submit and download it.

As per the earlier schedule, CEED, UCEED 2023 application process was scheduled to be closed on November 4, and with late fee till November 11.

IIT Bombay to conduct the CEED, UCEED 2023 exam on January 22, the candidates who will appear in the exam have to download admit card from the websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in, once released.