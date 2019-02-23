IIT Bombay Awards Degrees To 168 Students At Interim Session Of Convocation

There is a steady increase observed in the number of PhD students at IIT Bombay.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) awarded degrees to 168 students at interim session of its 57th Convocation. Total degrees awarded were 195, which include 118 PhD, 1 Joint PhD degree of IIT Bombay and National University of Singapore, 54 Dual Degrees (27 MTech/ MSc + 27 PhD) which were awarded to 27 students and 22 e-MBA degrees.

The joint e-MBA degrees, in association with Washington University in St. Louis (WUStL), were conferred by Prof. Mark Taylor, Dean, Olin Business School, Washington University in St. Louis.

The degrees were conferred upon those PhD students who have completed all the requirements during the period from August 2018 to January 2019 and have requested for the degree to be awarded earlier than the 57th Convocation.

The function was presided by Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Bombay and Prof. Devang V. Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay among others.

There is a steady increase observed in the number of PhD students at IIT Bombay.

While there were only 771 PhD students on roll in the academic year 2001-02, the number increased to 3083 in 2017- 18.

The number of PhD students at the Institute has increased to 3171 in 2018-19.

In his address, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Bombay Dilip Shanghvi said, "You are graduating from a top-ranking institute of the world. The time you have spent here has enriched you in many ways and now you are going to carve your way in the outside world. Wherever you go, I hope you will excel in life. I'm confident that the training and education you have received here will help you to face all the challenges outside ."

Congratulating the graduating students, Director of IIT Bombay Prof. Devang Khakhar said, "IIT Bombay continues to be most sought-after destination for undergraduate and postgraduate studies. I'm really happy to see you ready to start a new and exciting phase of life. We congratulate all the parents and acknowledge the sacrifices they have made. It is also a day of joy and satisfaction for my colleagues among the faculty and staff".

Apart from the students and faculty members of the Institute, the ceremony was attended by the families and friends of the students.

Click here for more Education News

