IISER Mohali Invites Applications For Admissions To PhD Programmes

IISER Mohali PhD Admissions 2024: Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a screening test/interview.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali (IISER Mohali) has invited applications for its PhD and Integrated PhD programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is April 14.

PhD Programme

Admission under this programme will include Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

Eligibility:

Prospective candidates must possess a Masters/BTech/MBBS/MTech degree with a good academic record. Additionally, they should hold qualifications such as CSIR-UGC-JRF/ICMR-JRF/DBT-JRF/DBT-BINC/DST-INSPIRE/NBHM in the relevant field or other nationally recognized fellowships, including those from private or state agencies.

Individuals who have qualified in exams such as GATE/JEST/GPAT/ICAR-NET/NET-LS/NBHM but lack a fellowship will also be considered for admission.

Application portal for admission to PhD and Integrated PhD program at IISER Mohali is open till April 14, 2024.



PhD. https://t.co/sQYF98w0KX



Integrated PhD. https://t.co/RfsapfJro0 — IISER Mohali (@IiserMohali) March 24, 2024

A limited number of these candidates may receive fellowships from external project grants associated with faculty members. Furthermore, certain candidates may be eligible for a few fellowships offered by IISER Mohali.

Total available positions: 110 (General 51, OBC-NCL 27, SC 15, ST 7, EWS 10).

Application Process:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website at iisermohali.ac.in. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a screening test/interview at IISER, Mohali.

Integrated MS-PhD Programme August 2024

This PhD programme includes Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics subjects.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant should possess a Bachelor's degree in science and related areas with a good academic record (at least 60% aggregate or at least CGPI 6.0 on a scale of 10).

Additional Qualifications:

Applicants who have successfully completed any of the following national-level qualifying examinations are advised to mention their achievements in their application form:

NBHM Masters or PhD scholarship for Mathematics

Rank in JEST examination for Physics

DST INSPIRE fellowship or KVPY scholarship

Rank in IIT JAM for the chosen specialisation

Rank in GATE.

Short-listed candidates will be called for a screening test/interview at IISER Mohali.

The maximum number of seats to be filled is 20 (General: 10, OBC-NCL: 5, SC: 2, ST: 1, and Gen EWS: 2).