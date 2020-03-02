IISER Application Process To Begin Earlier This Year

IISER Admission 2020: IISER application process will begin earlier this year

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has announced entrance exam date for admission to BS and BS-MS Dual Degree Program. The entrance test will be held on May 31, 2020. IISER was established by Government of India to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research. At present there are 7 IISERs located at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.

This year, IISER has made certain changes in the application process, eligibility, and entrance test. For the 2020 academic session, the application process will begin earlier, before the declaration of class 12 result declaration. The application process will start on March 23 in the online mode.

The eligibility criteria have also been relaxed a bit. While earlier, top 1 percentile scorers in State or Central Board (SCB) exams were eligible, the condition has been relaxed to include top 20 percentile scorers with effect from 2019. State and Central Boards is just one channel through which IISER takes admission. Other two admission channels include Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced).

For admission through KVPY channel, the applicant must have a valid KVPY fellowship commencing from 2020-21 academic session. However, they will also need to fulfill the additional cut-off criteria for 10+2 examinations.

In case of JEE Advanced, candidates in General category securing a rank within 10000 in the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE Advanced 2020 are eligible to apply. For candidates belonging to the reserved category (OBC-NC, SC, ST, PD), their category rank should be within 10000. Again, additional criteria for marks obtained in 10+2 board examinations will apply.

Candidates who apply through the SCB channel will need to appear for IISER Aptitude Test (IAT).

IAT will be a computer-based test. There will be 15 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Students will be given 180 minutes to answer 60 questions. Each question will carry 3 marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong response.

The application process for students who apply through SCB channel will begin on March 23, for KVPY channel will begin from April 24, and for JEE channel will begin from June 1, 2020.

