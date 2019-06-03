IIPM New Delhi Courses Not Recognised: UGC

IIPM is neither entitled to award any UG or PG degree nor it is recognised by UGC, said the Commission

University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator said in a statement that Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), New Delhi, does not have the right of conferring degrees as specified by the rules. The statement also said IIPM is neither entitled to award any Undergraduate or Post Graduate degrees, including BBA, MBA and BCA, nor it is recognised by UGC.

"It is hereby informed to the students and public at large that Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), 133/4, Qutub Enclave, Phase-II, New Delhi-16 is not a University within the meaning of Section 2(f) of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956," the statement said.

"It does not have the right of conferring degrees as specified by the University Grants Commission under Section 22(3) of the University Grants Commission Act," the statement added.

"It is further clarified that IIPM is neither entitled to award any UG or PG degree, including BBA/MBA/BCA nor it is recognized by UGC," it said.

The statement also added that the High Court of Delhi had also refrained IIPM from offering any degree programme vide its order dated September 26, 2014.

Then, IIPM and its Dean Arindam Chaudhuri were restrained by the High Court from describing courses conducted by it as 'MBA, BBA, Management Course, Management School, Business School or B-School' as they are not recognised.

The court also then imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on IIPM for violating its earlier undertaking given to the court that it will not give misleading advertisement or information about the courses run by it.

