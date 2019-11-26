IIM Lucknow Team's Solution For ASHA Workers Wins Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

IIM Lucknow team wins Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

IIM Lucknow team has won the fourth edition of Samsung's pan India campus program, Samsung E.D.G.E. This year the program saw participation from 3,873 students comprising of 1,291 teams and representing 20 leading institutes of the country.

The theme for this year was 'Driving for Change' for local communities wherein the participants were encouraged to address micro issues of local importance and present innovative solutions.

The winning team 'Skyforce' from IIM Lucknow comprising Himshikha, Abhilash I and Nithiya CH, presented a solution for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers to become more efficient. ASHA workers are community health workers spread across India.

Team 'Skyforce' were awarded a cash prize of INR 4 lakh and a Galaxy Note 10 Plus for each member. The team proposed a technology-based solution to address issues that ASHA workers face such as tracking, information asymmetry, and manual data registration etc. The finale of the campus program was held in Gurugram.

Eight teams qualified for the finale after the regional rounds.

The team from XLRI Jamshedpur 'Muppets' got the second prize by proposing a solution to overcome linguistic and cultural disparity in imparting education to tribal children using Samsung technologies.

They were followed by 'Team SMS' from MDI Gurgaon which suggested a 'Smart Saathi App' to address the menace of drug addiction.

XLRI Jamshedpur and MDI Gurgaon received a cash prize of INR 2 lakh and INR 1 lakh, respectively as prize money. All participants at the grand finale received Galaxy Buds.

"At Samsung, we strongly believe in innovations that enable change. Through the Samsung E.D.G.E. campus program, our vision is to cultivate bright young minds and give them a platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life issues. The ideas presented today showcase the quest amongst students to create effective solutions and contribute to the transformation of the society," said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

Launched in December 2016, Samsung E.D.G.E. is a campus program which provides an opportunity to the country's brightest students to exhibit their talents, exchange meaningful insights and get a head-start in their careers. The program, stretched over three months, saw over 50% increase in participation by students from B. Tech, Master of Business Administration and Master of Design.

The program consists of three rounds. The first round is about ideation, where the team members come together and put up an executive case summary. Post evaluation, one team per campus is shortlisted. The top teams that are shortlisted in campus round work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions at the regional round. At the end of the regional round, top 8 teams are selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions. In the finale 8 teams battle it out in the National Round to arrive at the three winning teams.

