IIM Lucknow Invites Job Applications For The Position Of Assistant Manager-Training

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications for recruitment to the position of Assistant Manager-Training for its Enterprise Incubation Centre (EIC). It was established by the government with an objective to nurture high performance start-ups. The EIC is supported by National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEBD), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government.

IIM Lucknow said in a release that the Assistant Manager-Training will be initially hired on contractual bases for six months, which will be extended as per the need and policy of the management institute.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online applications by November 10, 2023.

Job role

The job will involve designing and developing various training and incubation programmes, workshops for corporates, start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs, angel investors etc at the EIC. The candidate will be responsible for executing a strategic and marketing plan to achieve and expand the company's B2C customer base for various training programmes. The candidates can act as a consultant while promoting available training to the customers and convert them into sales for various training programmes.

The responsibility will include playing a key role in increasing the revenue by acquiring more and more clients, generating leads and managing sales of various training programmes.

Skills required

The institute said candidates having a degree in MBA Human Resource/Marketing with a maximum of two years of work experience, preferably with incubators, start-ups or educational institutes, are eligible to apply. They must also have an experience of running MDP/EDP/workshops for corporates, executives, professionals and start-ups, the IIM release further said.

Pay

The candidates will be entitled for a total remuneration between Rs 30,000-40,000. Additionally, medical insurance, mobile reimbursement and other benefits for the executive as per policy of the incubator will also be rewarded.

