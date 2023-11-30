IIM Kozhikode Announces Admission Procedure For MBA 2024-26, Check Details

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.

Ahead of the release of the results for the Common Admission Test held on November 3, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has announced the admission process for the Postgraduate Programme 2024-26 batch.

"For over a decade, the institute has been a pioneer in promoting diversity in its MBA classrooms, fostering a rich learning environment that nurtures socially responsible and environmentally conscious business leaders of tomorrow. In keeping with the evolving needs and changing composition of the applicant pool, IIM Kozhikode regularly revises its admissions policies for its two-year MBA programs," said Prof Soumya Roy, Admissions Chair. IIM Kozhikode.

The CAT score percentile that has been set for admission this year for General category students is 85, for OBC- NCL/EWS the percentile required is 75, for SC it is 65 and for ST/PwD it is 55.

IIM Kozhikode has released a three-staged selection process for its admissions to the PGP 2024-2026 batch. The selection process for admission to the course includes registration of candidates, Shortlisting for Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) and final shortlist of selected students.

Stage 1- Registration of Candidates Meeting the Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have opted for IIM Kozhikode and who have a positive (greater than zero) scaled score in all sections of CAT 2023 will be considered for admission to the programme.

Candidates with a graduation degree who have secured a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in their graduation degree are eligible to apply. Candidates who do not have a graduation degree but completed CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have secured 50 per cent aggregate marks in CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS and have a graduation degree must secure a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in their graduation degree.

Stage 2- Shortlisting for Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI)

The Stage 2 process applies to all eligible candidates who have successfully completed the registration process in Stage 1. A shortlist of candidates in each category will be prepared based on an Aggregate Index Score (AIS). The AIS is computed based on the performance in CAT 2023, class X, class XII, Gender/Academic diversity criterion and work experience. The weight of each component in the AIS is as follows:

CAT 2023 Index score will account for 45 per cent weight. The class 10 percentage will have 25 percentage, class 12 will have 15 percentage, Gender/academic diversity score will include 10- 5 percent and will experience will include 5 percent.

Final shortlist

The short-listed candidates will have to appear for a Written Ability Test (WAT)followed by a Personal Interview (PI). IIM Kozhikode will conduct the WAT and PI at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and New Delhi.

The final selection process of the candidates will include essay writing followed by PI. The essay topic will be announced at the venue just before the start of the WAT session. During the PI process, the panel will evaluate the academic efforts and disposition, general awareness and social disposition, attitude, personality and communication and the quality of work experience of each candidate. The resume score will be calculated based on the quality of academic, professional qualifications and professional certifications.

The final results will be released after the conclusion of the WAT and PI process based on the performance in CAT 2023, PI, WAT and resume score.