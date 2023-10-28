IIM Kashipur Opens Vacancy For Research Assistant And Field Investigator

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur has invited applications for the position of Research Assistant and Field Investigator. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for the job by November 1, 2023.

The applications are invited under an ICSSR-sponsored research project titled "Millet Production in Uttarakhand: An Empirical Analysis of its Socio-Economic Impact and Marketability Challenges ".

Research Assistant

Once vacancy is open for the profile of Research Assistant for a tenure of 3.75 months. The responsibilities of the Research Assistant will include writing the project report with the input of project directors, cleaning of data, its analysis, and presentation on a regular basis. The assistant will be responsible for analysing the basic quantitative and qualitative data, prepare research reports and other communications. The role role will also require him to assist in other work related to the project.

Eligibility

The applicant must have a postgraduate/MPhil/ PhD or equivalent degree from a recognised university with specialisation in a social science discipline. A minimum of 55 per cent marks is must for securing a seat in the field. The candidate must also be proficient in working on MS-Office (especially Word, Excel). He/she must have an excellent command of the English and Hindi languages, both orally and in writing. The candidate must also have an experience in carrying out qualitative data collection, transcription, and analysing data using software tools.

Field Investigator

Four vacancies are also open for the job profile of Field Investigator. The tenure for this job is around three months. The responsibilities of the field investigator will include collecting data from the hilly regions of Uttarakhand where millets are grown and assisting in other work related to the project.

The candidate applying for the post must have a postgraduate or equivalent degree from a recognised university/institute with specialisation in a Social Science discipline. A minimum of 55 per cent marks is must for applying to the job. The candidate must also be proficient in working on MS-Office (especially Word, Excel), should have a command of the English, Hindi, and local Uttarakhand languages. He/she must be from the hilly regions of Uttarakhand who know the locality well will be preferred.

Remuneration

The appointment will be made on a contractual basis with a consolidated remuneration of Rs 32,000 per month for a Research Assistant and Rs 30,000 per month for a field investigator based on qualification and experience.