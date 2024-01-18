IIM Kashipur Conducts Common Admission Process For Admission To MBA/PGP

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur will conduct the Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the MBA/PGP programmes in various IIMs. The exam is conducted every year for shortlisting and interviewing candidates for admission to the MBA/PGP programmes of CAP-participating IIMs.

Until last year, nine IIMs were part of this process. In 2024, with the addition of IIM Nagpur, the CAP group has increased to ten IIMs. IIM Kashipur is the CAP 2024 coordinator. This year, after the announcement of the CAT result, the following cut-offs were decided for shortlisting candidates for the Personal Interview (PI) process under CAP 2024.

The shortlisting for PI will be based on percentile cut-offs only. Those candidates will be shortlisted who have selected the flagship MBA/PGP programmes in at least one of the CAP-participating IIMs (IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIM Udaipur) while filling in the CAT form.

Candidates belonging to the General category who have scored 94 percentile are eligible to appear for the Personal Interview process under CAP 2024. Candidates from EWS and NC-OBC category are required to have 77 percentile. Candidates from SC category with 60 percentile and candidates from ST and DAP with 40 percentile are eligible for appearing in the exam.

The institute will began sending the Personal Interview shortlist notification emails in the second half of January. The PI registration portal will also open around the same time. All the shortlisted candidates need to register themselves on the PI registration portal to participate in the interview process. The registration process is mandatory for appearing in the interview process under CAP 2024.

Once the Personal Interview process is over, CAP-participating IIMs will create their individual merit list and will start sending admission offers.