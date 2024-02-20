IIM Calcutta Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Growth Strategies

IIM Calcutta Executive Programme: 75% attendance is a prerequisite for successful completion.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, is currently accepting applications for its Executive Programme in Growth Strategies for Business Leaders. The programme is tailored to equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively lead their organisations through the development and implementation of business strategies aimed at achieving sustained growth.

The course spans 12 months and commences on March 23, with a tuition fee of Rs 5.35 lakh plus GST.

Eligibility requirement:

Working executives holding undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in any field.

A minimum of 50% aggregate marks in their bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent.

A minimum of 10 years of post-graduation work experience.

IIM Calcutta certification is ranked as the 4th best business school in India.

The course requires two campus visits, one lasting four days and the other three days. The first visit occurs in the 1st quarter of the programme, while the second takes place towards the end. Attendance at these campus visits is mandatory for successful programme completion.

If the campus module is cancelled for any reason, the sessions will be incorporated into the total number of online sessions.

The programme is ideal for:

Mid-level managers with over 10 years of experience seeking career advancement.

Profit center heads and senior-level managers with 10+ years of experience aiming to enhance their organisations strategically.

Managers with extensive experience in any industry aspiring to progress within their organisations.

Admission is based on an assessment of educational and professional backgrounds, as well as the motivation demonstrated in the application form. Preference is given to senior applicants with experience.

A minimum of 75 per cent attendance is required for successful completion of the course. Participants falling short of it will not be allowed to take exams.

Upon meeting evaluation and attendance criteria, participants receive a 'Certificate of Completion', accompanied by a grade sheet detailing continuous evaluations (quiz-based) and the project. Attendance at the campus modules is compulsory for program completion, and successful participants are granted IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status.

The course comprises four models:

Mastering Growth Mechanics

• Analytical clarity to chart a growth path

• Linking growth and profitability

• Business model innovation as growth driver

• Non-linear growth in platforms

• Anticipating and dealing with conflicts and cooperation in growth path

Leveraging Innovation for Growth

Organising to leverage innovation

Organisation designing for implementing growth and scaling

Designs for building agility for a VUCA world

Sourcing, evaluating, and scaling new ideas in organisations

Locating, creating, managing, and supporting the innovator in

the organisation

Ambidexterity and dynamic capabilities

Orchestrating Ecosystem for Growth

• Managing competitive and cooperative relations in value chains

• Managing inter-firm relations

• Managing alliances and joint ventures

• Competing to set industry standards (standard races)

• Governing ecosystem for orchestrating growth along preferred paths

Building Long-term Pillars for Sustenance of Growth