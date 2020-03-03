West Bengal Allots Land For IIM Calcutta's Satellite Campus

West Bengal government allotted land for IIM Calcutta satellite campus in New Town, Kolkata.

IIM Calcutta expressed its gratitude to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, and State Government authorities for the allotment of prime land in New Town, Kolkata to set up a satellite campus.

IIM Calcutta enjoys the status of "Triple Crown" accreditation by AACSB (of USA), AMBA (of UK) and EFMD (of Europe) and is the only Indian business school to be a member of the CEMS, the noted global alliance of management education.

The premier B-school is consistently ranked in the top three business schools of the country.

"The Chief Minister's vision in granting our request for this land comes at an opportune time to support the Institute's ambitious plans to strengthen and expand our programs. We are excited to pursue multiple strategic initiatives for the overall and holistic development of the Institute," IIM Calcutta Director Professor Anju Seth said.

"By having a presence in New Town Kolkata, one of the most futuristic townships in India, IIM Calcutta would secure growth opportunities which are paramount for global eminence," Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairperson Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta said.

Lt. Col. (Retd.) Alok Chandra, the Chief Administrative Officer of IIM Calcutta mentioned that in addition to allocating scarce valuable land in New Town, the State Government has facilitated important infrastructure improvements including municipal water supply to the Joka campus of IIM Calcutta.

Professor Bodhibrata Nag, Dean (Academic) shared, "We have previously engaged with different arms of the government in the areas of entrepreneurship, business and professional development, and public policy. We take pride in these partnerships and hope and expect to further strengthen these for our mutual benefit."

Click here for more Education News