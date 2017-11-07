Japanese Government Honours IIM Ahmedabad Faculty Professor Raaj Sah of IIM Ahmedabad has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon by the Japanese Government.

IIM Ahmedabad Faculty Professor Raaj Sah Honored By Japanese Government New Delhi: Professor Raaj Sah of IIM Ahmedabad has been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon by the Japanese Government. The Government of Japan has conferred this honor on behalf of the Emperor of Japan. Professor Sah is Distinguished Fellow at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).



Professor Sah has been honoured for his contributions to the analysis of Japan's economic and financial policies. Among the policies that he has engaged with are on tax reforms, public revenues, deficits, and redistribution. These have been some of the central issues for contemporary Japan. The honor was announced in Autumn 2017.



Reflecting on his long association with IIMA, Professor Sah has remarked, "The kind closeness from the Institute is a gift to me. I am privileged that this gift has been my companion in my ongoing journey through the stages of my life."



Professor Sah is a Gold Medal PGP of the Institute's class of 1973-75.



"He lived in rural Rajasthan and participated, with his mentor Professor Ravi Matthai, in the setting up of the Jawaja Experiment. This experiment was a precursor of modern-day grass-roots NGOs," said a statement from IIM Ahmedabad.



He also participated in the setting up of the Institute's journal Vikalpa, and proposed its name. Since then, his associations with the Institute have continued to evolve richly in many dimensions.



"We are delighted that Prof Sah has been bestowed this high honor. His ideas have impacted many societies and not just Japan and India. He is a very fine intellectual who understands the rootedness of traditions and yet is imaginative about how societies may evolve towards actualizing higher realizations of livelihoods. It is a proud moment for the institute and for India," Professor Errol D'Souza, the Director-in-Charge of IIMA said.



Raaj Kumar Sah is Professor of Public Policy and Economics, at the University of Chicago, Harris School of Public Policy. He has previously held faculty positions, in business, economics, and public policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University. He has received many honors for his teaching, including three at the University of Chicago.



He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. His pre-IIMA education is from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, and from St. Xavier's College Ranchi.



Professor Sah grew up in a village near Vaishali, where Buddha delivered his last sermon. His interest in Japan began in those early stages of his life. Beginning with an extended journey in 1979, he has traveled to Japan over twenty times, including as scholar at the Ministry of Finance Japan.



