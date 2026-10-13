IIIT Ranchi Student Death: Education Ministry Sets Up Panel To Probe Medical, Hostel Lapses

Following the death of a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, the Education Ministry has set up a three-member committee to investigate alleged lapses in emergency medical facilities, hostel infrastructure, and student support services.

The panel, headed by University of Delhi South Campus Director Professor Rajni Abbi, will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, assess the functioning of basic campus facilities and counselling services, and identify systemic gaps. A senior psychiatrist and a senior Education Ministry official will be its other members.

The intervention comes after 20-year-old Aditya Kumar, a first-year student from Bihar's Purnia district, was found dead in his hostel room at the institute's Khelgaon campus on the night of October 10. According to police, hostel residents alerted the administration after finding his room locked from the inside. Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident triggered protests by students, who alleged that inadequate emergency arrangements delayed medical assistance. Students claimed the hostel lift was not functioning and that the campus ambulance lacked essential medical equipment, including oxygen support. Reports also cited allegations that an ambulance driver was unavailable. These claims have not been independently established.

The protests continued over the following days, with students demanding the resignation of institute director Professor Rajiv Srivastava and accountability from the administration. Students also raised concerns about hostel conditions, including food quality, drinking water, electricity supply and transport facilities.

Police said no suicide note had been found, and an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances of the death. Academic pressure was cited in some reports as a possible factor, but the cause of the incident has not been conclusively established.

The Education Ministry's committee will examine the implementation of relevant guidelines, with particular attention to the availability and functioning of basic facilities, institutional support systems, counselling and mentoring arrangements, and student grievance redressal mechanisms. It will consult stakeholders and examine relevant records before recommending corrective measures.

The ministry has also said it is making interim administrative arrangements to ensure the institute continues to function smoothly, keeping students' interests and well-being in mind. No deadline for the committee's report has been announced.

IIIT Ranchi is a public-private partnership institute, with the Ministry of Education, the Government of Jharkhand and industry partners involved in its establishment. The institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in information technology and related disciplines.

