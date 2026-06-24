IIIT-Delhi's 'Weak Testcase' Team Qualifies For ICPC Finals 2026

A team from IIIT-Delhi has qualified for the prestigious ICPC World Finals 2026, which will be held in Dubai in November. The institute shared the achievement through its official X account and congratulated the team for making it to one of the world's biggest competitive programming events.

The qualifying team, named "Weak Testcase", includes three B.Tech students from IIIT-Delhi:

Abhishek - B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Batch of 2027

B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Batch of 2027 Jatin Aggarwal - B.Tech Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI), Batch of 2027

B.Tech Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI), Batch of 2027 Piyush Keshan - B.Tech Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI), Batch of 2027

With this achievement, IIIT-Delhi will be represented at the ICPC World Finals for the fourth time, marking another important milestone for the institute in the field of competitive programming.

The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is considered one of the most prestigious coding competitions in the world and is often called the "Olympics of Coding". It brings together talented student programmers from universities across the globe, where teams compete to solve complex algorithmic problems within a limited time.

The ICPC World Finals feature top teams selected through regional competitions involving thousands of universities worldwide. The competition tests students' problem-solving skills, programming ability and teamwork.

Team "Weak Testcase" will now prepare to represent IIIT-Delhi and India at the international stage. The institute has congratulated the students for their achievement and wished them success for the upcoming finals in Dubai.