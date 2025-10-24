IIBF Junior Associate Admit Card Released For November Examination, Download Directly Here

IIBF JAIIB Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) has released the Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) admit card for the November 2025 examination. Candidates who applied for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website of the institute - iibf.org.in. The JAIIB examinations will be held in online mode from November 2 to November 16, 2025.

IIBF JAIIB November Examination Dates

November 2, 2025 - Indian Economy and Indian Financial System

Novembe 8, 2025- Principles and Practices of Banking

November 9, 2025- Accounting and Financial Management for Bankers

November 16, 2025- Retail Banking and Wealth Management

IIBF JAIIB 2025 Exam: How To Download IIBF JAIIB Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the institute - iibf.org.in.

On the homepage, click on "Admit Letters" under the "Examinations/Courses section.

Then, click on "Admit Letters For JAAIB".

Enter your membership number and click on "Submit".

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

JAIIB, or Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, is an associate-level certification exam for banking professionals conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).