IGNOU stops study material supply by post due to COVID-19 outbreak

Keeping in view of the precautionary measures taken by the Government to prevent Covid-19 and stoppage of complete delivery system across the country, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has stopped the study material supply by postal services.

The Open University has asked the students who are awaiting the study materials by post to make use of digital materials available on various facilities provided by IGNOU.

According to the varsity, the digital materials are available at IGNOU website (e-Gyankosh) and IGNOU e-content App, which can be downloaded through Google Play store on the mobile.

"Keeping in view of the precautionary measures taken by the Government to prevent Covid-19 and stoppage of complete delivery system across the country, IGNOU students who are awaiting the study materials by post may use digital materials available on IGNOU website (e-Gyankosh) and also may access study materials through IGNOU e-content App, which can be downloaded through Google Play store on the mobile," an IGNOU statement read.

In view of lockdown to combat COVID-19, IGNOU on Monday said it will facilitate assignment submission by learners through email.

"In view of complete lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has decided to facilitate assignment submission by learners through email. Learners can submit scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email to the respective RC (Regional Centre) email," an IGNOU release said.

The regional centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email i-d and take care of the evaluation process.

Click here for more Education News