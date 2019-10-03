IGNOU Pledges To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic In Campus

IGNOU inks MoU with SDMC to eliminate single-use plastic in campus.

Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has pledged to eliminate single-use plastic or disposable plastic in the campus. Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU has urged his staff members to use cloth and jute bags instead. The VC said that it is a step towards the Prime Minister's call to the nation to make the country free from single-use plastics.

IGNOU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to eliminate use of plastic items like polythene bags, thermocol plates and cups, plastic spoons and straws in campus.

IGNOU staff members also participated in Safai Abhiyaan to observe Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

IGNOU organized painting competition for children with theme of Swachh Bharat and promoting elimination of single-use plastic. Prizes and participation certificates were distributed to children to encourage them and imbibe the cleanliness habits for better India.

A nukkad natak was staged by the students of School of Performing and Visual Arts on the theme.

A Kavi Sammelan was also organized at the Baba Ambedkar Saheb Converntion Center at the IGNOU headquarter.

