IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline For July 2023 Session

The students can access the official portal for re-registration.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extended dates for re-registration for the July 2023 session for all the programmes offered under ODL, or online mode.

"The last date for fresh admission or re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL or online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till August 31st 2023," IGNOU tweeted.

The last date for Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st August 2023.



Portals for ODL & Online mode programs-https://t.co/AfynrKsivAhttps://t.co/bv54hWtEV8



RRhttps://t.co/Idqo2myVx9 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 22, 2023

According to the official release, on the official portal, students can submit their re-registration form for the next year or semester and make an online payment. This portal is open to both Indian and international students of the university.

The open university has instructed the student to be careful while proceeding with the reregistration process and gave a list of seven instructions to follow.

Here are the important instructions from the university:

1. You will need to register on the portal. Please click the "New Registration' button to proceed. Please provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID, because we will be able to send you confirmation and other important updates only if we have your correct mobile number and e-mail ID.If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your username and password to log in.In case you face difficulty in registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), please approach your Regional Centre for re-setting of your account/updating email ID or mobile number.

2. Choose your courses (wherever an option is given) carefully. Please go through your programme guide for details of the courses on offer. A change of course at a later stage may result in a loss of time available to you for your studies.

3. Please exercise due caution when making online transactions. Please do not share your card details or OTP with anyone. As far as possible, please use your own card or net banking to make payments. You can also make payments through UPI, including through the BHIM App. Students in the International Division may use the online payment options available to them.

4. Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form.

5. In case the online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait a day, check the payment status, and then decide.

6. In the event that you make a payment twice for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account.

7. In case you are using third-party services (cybercafé or some other outlet) for submission of your re-registration form, please ensure that the courses have been correctly chosen and payment of the programme fee has been made successfully. Please obtain a printout of the form submitted and payment confirmation.