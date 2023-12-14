IGNOU Entrance Test Registration Begins For Bachelor, Doctoral Courses

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Candidates can submit their applications on the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has initiated registration for admission to three courses - Bachelor of Education (BEd), Post Basic BSc Nursing (BScN(PB)) and PhD - through an entrance examination. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The application process commenced on December 12, with a deadline for submission set for December 31, 2023. The entrance test will be held on January 7, 2024, at various centers nationwide, and the examination period will be 2.30 hours.

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official IGNOU website by visiting ignou.ac.in.

Locate and click on the IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 link featured on the homepage.

Access the relevant degree link provided on the subsequent page.

Initiate the new registration process by furnishing the required details.

After completing the registration form, submit it, and then log in to your account.

Fill in the application form and make the necessary payment of ₹1000/- applicable to all degrees.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page, ensuring to retain a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates have the option to make the payment using either a Credit Card or Debit Card issued by Indian banks, or through online banking. Additional information is available on the official IGNOU website.

Ph D Admission Announcment



BEd Admission Announcement



Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the BEd programme must possess a minimum of 50 per cent marks in either their bachelor's or master's degrees in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce, or Humanities. Those with a Bachelor's in Engineering or Technology, specialising in Science and Mathematics, should have a minimum of 55 percent marks or equivalent qualifications. Admission is open without any age restrictions. The BSc Nursing programme will be conducted in English, with a minimum duration of three years and a maximum of six years for completion.