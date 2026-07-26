IELTS Score Validity 2026 For Study Abroad: Know Country-Wise Rules

Students planning to study abroad must check the validity of their IELTS score before applying to universities or for a student visa. IELTS scores are valid for two years from the date of the test result in most countries. Candidates have to take the IELTS exam again to get a new score when the validity ends. Students should know the IELTS Score Validity 2026 to plan their admission, scholarship, and visa applications. Here is country-wise IELTS validity rules students should know.

How Long Is an IELTS Score Valid?

The IELTS Score Validity 2026 is two years from the date the test results are declared. The validity date is mentioned on the Test Report Form (TRF). It also includes the overall band score and section-wise scores for Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking.

The score is considered expired after two years for most university admissions, work opportunities, and visa applications. Candidates who need a valid score after this period must appear for the IELTS exam again.

There is no official extension of IELTS score validity to three years for regular study or work applications. However, some Australian Skilled Migration programmes may accept IELTS scores for up to three years.

IELTS Score Validity 2026: Country-Wise Rules

Most countries follow the standard two-year validity rule. Students should always check the admission or immigration requirements of the university or authority they are applying to.

Universities in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand accept IELTS scores that are not older than two years. Candidates applying for permanent residency in Canada should also make sure their IELTS score remains valid during the application process.