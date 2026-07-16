IELTS Goes Fully Computer-Based In India From September 2026, Check Details

IDP Education, a global leader in international education services and co-owner of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), on Thursday announced that IELTS in India will transition from the paper-based format to the computer-based format starting September 2026.

The move is aimed at offering test takers greater flexibility, faster results, and a more convenient testing experience while continuing to deliver the globally trusted IELTS assessment.

The paper-based IELTS test will remain available in India until the end of August 2026. Candidates who prefer this format can register for the final three IELTS on Paper test dates scheduled for July 25, August 6, and August 22, 2026.

According to IDP Education, the computer-based IELTS will follow the same test format, question pattern, difficulty level, and scoring criteria as the paper-based version. Test takers will benefit from faster results, more frequent test dates, and computer-enabled features such as an on-screen timer, easy navigation between questions, and a digital interface designed to enhance the testing experience.

From September 2026 onwards, candidates in India will be able to choose between two IELTS on Computer options:

IELTS On Computer: Candidates will complete the Listening, Reading, and Writing sections on a computer, while the Speaking test will continue to be conducted face-to-face with a certified IELTS examiner. This format allows candidates to type their responses directly on screen, edit their answers easily during the Writing section, and listen to audio through headphones during the Listening test.

IELTS On Computer (Writing on Paper): Designed for candidates who prefer handwriting their essays, this option enables test takers to complete the Listening and Reading sections on a computer while writing the Writing section on paper. The Speaking test will continue to be conducted face-to-face with a certified IELTS examiner.

For over 35 years, IELTS has been a leading English language proficiency test, helping individuals pursue higher education, employment, and migration opportunities abroad. Recognised by over 12,000 organisations worldwide, IELTS remains the preferred choice for millions of test takers, with more than 3.5 million tests booked globally last year.