ICSI Invites Applications For Gurushreshta Awards 2023 With Cash Prize Of Rs 50,000

An award prize of Rs 50,000 will be rewarded to the winners from each of the Commerce, Management and Law streams. The first runner up will be rewarded Rs 25,000.

Body: The Indian Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for 2nd Gurushreshta Awards 2023 for remarkable contribution of teachers in nation building. Eligible candidates with not more than 35 years of age can visit the official website of ICSI to register for the awards.

If any faculty is teaching in more than one department, in such case he/she can apply under either of one category only.

The purpose of Gurushreshta Awards is to celebrate the immense contribution of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those Professors/Faculties who through their dedication and commitment, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

Eligibility

All faculties including Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors who are working as permanent faculty on full-time regular basis in Department of Commerce, Management and Law of such universities with which ICSI has entered MoU are eligible to apply. The professors may apply irrespective of the fact whether he /she is teaching to undergraduates (UG) or post graduates (PG).

ICSI introduced the award in the year 2022 to commemorate the significant contribution of the faculties/Professors. This initiative of ICSI was appreciated by teaching fraternity and all academicians.

