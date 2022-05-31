ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2022 Exams From Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2022 exams tomorrow

ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exams from tomorrow, June 1. The ICSI CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be held between June 1 and June 10, 2022, at various test centres across the country. Applicants can access the CS Executive and CS Professional admit cards 2022 through the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022, candidates have to enter their 17-digit registration number.

"The admit card should be downloaded immediately to avoid last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the admit card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, stage of exam, examination centre, medium and module of examination, dates and timings of exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees," the ICSI said in a statement.

In case of any discrepancy, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal- support.icsi.edu, the ICSI said.

ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: Items To Carry

ICSI CS June 2022 exam admit card

Identity Card

H.B pencil to darken circles

Eraser

Sanitiser

Special permission/ letter, if any, as accorded by the Institute to PwD

Face mask

Transparent water bottle

ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: Instructions For Candidates