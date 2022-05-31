ICSI CS Executive, CS Professional June 2022 Exams From Tomorrow; Important Instructions For Candidates
The ICSI will conduct the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exams from tomorrow, June 1. Applicants can access the CS Executive and CS Professional admit cards 2022 through the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu.
ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2022 exams from tomorrow, June 1. The ICSI CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be held between June 1 and June 10, 2022, at various test centres across the country. Applicants can access the CS Executive and CS Professional admit cards 2022 through the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu. To download the ICSI CS June exam hall tickets 2022, candidates have to enter their 17-digit registration number.
"The admit card should be downloaded immediately to avoid last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the admit card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, stage of exam, examination centre, medium and module of examination, dates and timings of exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees," the ICSI said in a statement.
In case of any discrepancy, the same must be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at our support portal- support.icsi.edu, the ICSI said.
ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: Items To Carry
- ICSI CS June 2022 exam admit card
- Identity Card
- H.B pencil to darken circles
- Eraser
- Sanitiser
- Special permission/ letter, if any, as accorded by the Institute to PwD
- Face mask
- Transparent water bottle
ICSI CS June 2022 Exams: Instructions For Candidates
- Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall 60 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of ICSI CS exam.
- Candidates should carry one blue or black ballpoint pen. They are not allowed to write with any other coloured pen.
- Remember to read all the instructions on the CS question paper carefully.
- Aspirants are not allowed to carry mobile phones, advanced calculators, study materials, smartwatches or any other electronic gadgets inside the test centre.
- No candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall within one hour of the commencement of the examination, during the last 15 minutes of the CS exam or without signing the attendance sheet, and without properly handing over his/her answer book(s) to the invigilator, the ICSI said.