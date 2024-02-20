ICSE Class 10 Exams Start Tomorrow, Check Guidelines, Datesheet

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024: The examination will continue until March 28.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations are scheduled to commence tomorrow, starting with the English Language - Paper 1. The exams will be held from 11am to 2pm and will continue until March 28.

Here are the guidelines for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Day:

Students must arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time mentioned on their admit cards.

An additional 15 minutes will be given for students to review the ICSE 10th question papers 2024.

Any student caught engaging in unfair practices will be immediately expelled from the exam hall.

Electronic devices such as calculators, tablets, and mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

It is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards for entry into the exam hall.

Starting from the 2024 exam year, the Council has eliminated compartment exams. Instead, candidates can enhance their scores and grades within the same exam year and take improvement exams for up to two subjects.

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024: The schedule is as follows