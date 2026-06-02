ICMAI CMA June 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

ICMAI CMA June 2026: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit cards for the CMA June 2026 examination. Candidates appearing for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, icmai.in.

Students who have registered for the June 2026 session can access their admit cards online by logging in through the ICMAI portal. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket as early as possible and carefully check all details mentioned on it, including name, exam centre, course level, paper timing and photograph. In case of any error, candidates should contact the institute immediately.

How to download ICMAI CMA June 2026 admit card

Go to the official website, icmai.in

Click on the CMA June 2026 admit card link

link Select your course level (Foundation, Intermediate or Final)

Enter login details such as registration number and required credentials

Submit and download the admit card

Take a printout for future use

According to the exam schedule, CMA Intermediate and Final examinations will be held from June 11 to June 18, while the Foundation exam is scheduled for June 14. Candidates should check the exam date, reporting time and centre details carefully before appearing for the examination.

Students should remember that entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card. Along with the hall ticket, candidates may also need to carry a valid photo ID for verification at the examination centre.