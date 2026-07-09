ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026 Declared; Vignesh S From Chennai Tops With Rank 1

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 Result on its official website, icmai.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination on June 14, 2026 can now check and download their scorecards by logging in with their identification number.

Along with the results, ICMAI has also released the CMA Foundation June 2026 merit list. Vignesh S from Chennai has secured Rank 1 in the examination.

Candidates who have passed the CMA Foundation exam are now eligible to register for the CMA Intermediate course. They are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecard for future admission and registration.

Direct link to check the merit list

How to Download ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Visit the official website at icmai.in .

. Click on "Result for June 2026 Foundation Examination" under the latest announcements.

Click on "Please click here to check result."

Enter your identification number.

Click on "View Result."

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

CMA Foundation 2026 Passing Marks

To pass the CMA Foundation examination, candidates must:

Score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject, and

Secure an overall aggregate of 50 per cent across all papers.

Candidates who do not meet both these conditions will have to appear for the examination again in the next session.

CMA Intermediate and Final Results

ICMAI has announced that the CMA Intermediate and Final June 2026 results will be declared on August 5, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website using their registration number and password.

Merit List Released

Along with the results, ICMAI has published the top 10 merit list for the CMA Foundation June 2026 examination. The list includes the candidates' names, ranks, registration numbers, photographs, gender, and city.