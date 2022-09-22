ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objection

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 answer key released at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 answer key. The candidates can check and download the ICAR AIEEA answer key online through the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. The candidate if found discrepancy in the AIEEA UG answer key can raise objections till September 23, 2022. Aspirants have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

Along with the ICAR AIEEA UG answer key, the NTA has also released the AIEEA question paper and candidates' responses. To download the ICAR AIEEA UG question papers, responses and answer key, candidates have to log in with the application number and password or date of birth. The panel of subject experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates. If found correct, the AIEEA UG 2022 answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the ICAR AIEEA UG result will be prepared and declared.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- icar.nta.ac.in Log in with application number, date of birth and security pin Click on the 'View/Challenge answer key' button Fill objection as instructed and upload supporting documents Submit the objections and pay the AIEEA UG answer key objection fees online Download the confirmation slip and save it for future reference.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link

The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 was conducted in online mode from September 13 to September 15, 2022. The subject experts will consider the grievances which are received within the due date along with processing fee. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline number 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.