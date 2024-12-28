ICAI 60th Campus Placement Records Highest Domestic Package Of Rs 26.7 Lakh

ICAI Campus Placement: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) achieved its highest-ever domestic package of Rs 26.7 lakh per annum during its 60th campus placement. This year, a total of 240 companies participated in the placement process.

"This year has been a landmark achievement, witnessing the highest-ever participation of 240 companies, the largest batch of newly qualified Chartered Accountants (CAs), and record-breaking salary offers, making it the most remarkable placement season in ICAI's history," said CCM Chairman CMI & B Khandelwal on X (formerly Twitter).

He further added, "The largest batch of newly qualified Chartered Accountants (CAs), along with record-breaking salary offers, make this the most remarkable placement season in ICAI's history."

Over the last two placement seasons, more than 8,000 qualified CAs were placed. The average salary offered was Rs 12.49 lakh per annum, with the highest domestic package of Rs 26.7 lakh per annum being offered by Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati both secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 508 marks, which is 84.67%. Riya Kunjan Kumar Shah from Ahmedabad claimed the second rank with 501 marks or 83.50%. The third position was held by Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata, who scored 493 marks, or 82.17%.



On December 26, the Institute declared the CA final results for the November 2024 exam. Heramb Maheswari from Hyderabad and Rishabh Ostwal R from Tirupati both secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 508 marks (84.67%). Riya Kunjankumar Shah from Ahmedabad claimed Rank 2 with 501 marks (83.50%), while Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata took Rank 3 with 493 marks (82.17%).



Out of 66,987 students who appeared for the exam, 11,253 cleared the Group 1 exam, while 10,566 out of 49,459 passed the Group 2 exam. The passing percentage for Group 1 stands at 16.8%, and for Group 2, it is 21.36%. Overall, 13.44% of students cleared both groups.



The exams for the November 2024 session were conducted earlier this year, with Group 1 exams held on November 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13.