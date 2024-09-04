IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

The Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant posts exams were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18.
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website of IBPS
- On the homepage, click on the results section
- A new page will appear on the screen
- Enter your registration details in the provided fields
- Your IBPS Regional Rural Banks Officer Scale 1 prelims result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam: Selection Process
For the post of Officers Scale 1, candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will need to appear for the Main Examination. Those shortlisted in the Main Examination will then be called for a Common Interview, coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authorities.
Based on the vacancies reported by the Regional Rural Banks and their business needs, candidates who are shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks. This allocation will consider merit and preference (state-wise for Officers in Scale 1), as well as the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policies, administrative convenience, and other relevant factors.
Application Fees
For Officer (Scale I, II & III) Positions:
- Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
- Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates.