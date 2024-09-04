IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2024: The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon announce the results for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant posts recruitment exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, ibps.in, once they are released. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant posts exams were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of IBPS

On the homepage, click on the results section

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your registration details in the provided fields

Your IBPS Regional Rural Banks Officer Scale 1 prelims result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam: Selection Process

For the post of Officers Scale 1, candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will need to appear for the Main Examination. Those shortlisted in the Main Examination will then be called for a Common Interview, coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

Based on the vacancies reported by the Regional Rural Banks and their business needs, candidates who are shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks. This allocation will consider merit and preference (state-wise for Officers in Scale 1), as well as the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policies, administrative convenience, and other relevant factors.

Application Fees

For Officer (Scale I, II & III) Positions: