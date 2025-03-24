IARI Recruitment 2025: Notification For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 67,000

IARI Recruitment 2025: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute ( IARI) has released a notification for recruitment to various posts, including Research Associate (RA), IT Professional, Senior Research Fellow, and Young Professional.

Eligible candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format (Annexure I) along with a scanned copy of the original documents (in a single PDF file) through the provided web-link by March 25, 2025, 7 pm.

IARI Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Research Associate (RA)

Emoluments: Rs 61,000 per month + HRA (for Master's degree holders) and Rs 67,000 per month + HRA (for Ph.D. holders)

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years for men and 45 years for women

IT Professional IV (Full-stack developer)

Emoluments: Rs 60,000 per month (consolidated) with a 3% annual increment

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years

Senior Research Fellow

Emoluments: Rs 37,000 per month + HRA for the first and second years, and Rs 42,000 per month + HRA for the third year

Age Criteria: Maximum 35 years for men and 40 years for women

Young Professional-I

Emoluments: Rs 30,000 per month (consolidated)

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years for men and 45 years for women

Office-cum Lab Assistant (OLA)

Emoluments: Rs 25,000 per month (consolidated)

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years for men and 45 years for women

According to the official notification: "The engagement will be purely on a contractual basis, time-bound, non-regular, and co-terminus with the project. The incumbent shall have no claim for regular appointment under ICAR or any further contractual engagement on termination of the project."

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on the recruitment process.